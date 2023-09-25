news

Striking school staff to hold Kirk Green rally

September 25, 2023 at 5:07 pm

The majority of Orkney’s schools will be closed as Unison members take strike action on Tuesday, September 26, Wednesday, September 27, and Thursday, September 28.

The union has rejected a pay offer from council umbrella body CoSLA which, Unison says, came with the threat of cuts to services and job losses.

Non-teaching staff (office, catering, auxiliary, janitorial, early years, cleaning) will walk out for three days, aiming to achieve a fair pay settlement for all staff working at Orkney Islands Council (OIC) and across local government in Scotland.

Striking staff and their supporters will gather for a rally tomorrow ( Tuesday, September 26) at 11am in front of St. Magnus Cathedral.

Unison Orkney local services schools representative, Shona Garson said: “Unison have been campaigning tirelessly for a fair pay deal for all its members. Support workers within schools are among the lowest paid local government workers, so this is a campaign dear to their hearts.

“Our members based in schools are not wanting to go on strike but when there is no other option left to us, we have risen to the cause and said enough is enough.”

For an a complete list of the schools and nurseries that will be closed during the period of strike action, see OIC’s website here.

