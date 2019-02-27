Street closures in Stromness this week

February 27, 2019 at 10:47 am

Temporary street closures will be in place in Stromness over the next two days while Orkney Islands Council completes flagstone repairs.

John Street and Victoria Street to the Pierhead will be closed on Thursday, followed by Victoria Street, from the Pierhead to the bottom of the Church Road, on Friday.

According to the council, the sections will be closed from 9am to midday and then again from 1pm to 3.30pm as required, while repairs are carried out. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works.

Repaired areas will be covered by temporary plates to allow the repairs to bed in.

