  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
oic

Street closures in Stromness this week

Temporary street closures will be in place in Stromness over the next two days while Orkney Islands Council completes flagstone repairs.

John Street and Victoria Street to the Pierhead will be closed on Thursday, followed by Victoria Street, from the Pierhead to the bottom of the Church Road, on Friday.

According to the council, the sections will be closed from 9am to midday and then again from 1pm to 3.30pm as required, while repairs are carried out. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works.

Repaired areas will be covered by temporary plates to allow the repairs to bed in.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos