Street closures in Stromness next week

October 13, 2019 at 8:00 am

Orkney Islands Council will be carrying out flagstone replacement works in Dundas Street, Stromness next week.

The street will be closed between the bottom of Church Road and the bottom of Hellihole on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The closures will be in place from 9am to noon and again from 1pm to 3pm.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

The council apologises for any inconvenience.

