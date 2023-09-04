featured news

Strathclyde Sirens come calling for Kirkwall netballer

September 4, 2023 at 2:18 pm

Zara Flett, from Kirkwall, will rub shoulders with the best of the netballing talent in the UK after being selected for the Strathclyde Sirens.

She has been signed up by the Sirens for the 2023/24 season and will become the second player from Orkney to play in the professional set-up following in Sarah MacPhail’s footsteps.

Flett’s selection is a major coup not just for the dedicated athlete personally but also for the sport locally.

She is part of what is being dubbed as a “new wave” by the Glasgow-based Sirens with a number of established players, such as Niamh McCall, Beth Dix and Emma Barrie departing, replaced by new outstanding talents as the squad gets overhauled ahead of the new season.

Head coach Lesley MacDonald said of the attacker: “Zara is a young exciting shooter. She had exposure at the Fast 5 event at the end of last season, and for such a young shooter, she has an incredible understanding of the game. Looking forward to working with her this season.”

The Sirens is Scotland’s sole Netball Super League franchise.

