Storm Ciara flood risk warning

February 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm

OLECG, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group, is advising people living in areas that could be affected by coastal flooding to keep an eye on updates from SEPA, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

The group met again this afternoon in preparation for the potential impact of Storm Ciara on the county.

Inspector David Hall, from Police Scotland, chaired the meeting and said: “Although the wind speed has dropped during the day, it is predicted to rise again tonight, with strong winds forecast during Monday and into Tuesday.

“With that comes the risk of flooding, with particularly high tides and the potential for a storm surge. A number of Flood Warnings are in place for Orkney and we would advise folk in those areas to look out for the latest updates from SEPA.”

SEPA has issued Flood Warnings for Stromness, St Margaret’s Hope, Burray, the Churchill Barriers, Longhope and Hoy, Sanday and Westray.

For the latest information go to https://floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates/

