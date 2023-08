featured news

Stone pillar struck on Holm Road

August 9, 2023 at 1:33 pm

Police are appealing for information in relation to a stone pillar which was damaged on Holm Road between 11am and 2pm on Monday, August 7.

The damage is alleged to have been caused by a vehicle, and officers say the driver of said vehicle has failed to report this to the owner of the pillar or to police.

If anyone has any information regarding this, they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at the Kirkwall Police Station.

Share this:

Tweet