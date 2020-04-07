virus

Stick to the rules says OLECG

April 7, 2020 at 5:45 pm

Key agencies working to support the Orkney community during the coronavirus pandemic met today in response to the latest developments in the outbreak.

The meeting, held virtually by the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG), brought together representatives from a broad range of organisations, including the emergency and public services, transport providers, the utilities and voluntary sector.

Police Scotland Area Commander, Chief Inspector Matt Webb, who chaired the meeting, said: “Our key task is to ensure the spread of infection is minimised as far as possible and, crucially, to protect front-line services provided by the NHS.

“As a community we can all play our part in this and I would like to thank folk throughout Orkney who are heeding the Government’s emergency measures, staying at home and only going out when it is absolutely necessary to do so.

“We know this isn’t easy, especially as the weather starts to improve, but it is absolutely vital if we are to reduce the pressure on the NHS and help protect people across Orkney from the risk posed by Covid-19.

“For the same reason I would remind people to avoid using public transport whenever possible. Travel by ferries and buses should be for essential journeys only at this time, to minimise the spread of the virus, help protect passengers and crew, and keep services running.

“On those occasions when we are out and about, it is vital that people follow the strict social-distancing instructions issued by the Scottish Government. Please stick to the rules, don’t put others at risk and keep at least two metres away from others when outside the house – when shopping, for example.”

The Scottish Government’s emergency measures mean we should only leave our homes for very limited reasons:

For basic necessities, such as food and medicine. Trips must be as infrequent as possible.

For daily exercise, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.

Any medical need, including to avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care, or to help a vulnerable person.

Travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.

To ensure basic animal welfare needs are met, including taking dogs out when necessary.

Share this:

Tweet

