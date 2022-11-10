featured news

Stenness quizzers heading to London after thousands raised in three hours

November 10, 2022 at 8:50 pm

Four Stenness schoolpupils will make a dream trip to London to compete in a national quiz competition, after the Orkney community raised thousands of pounds to pay for the trip.

In just three hours, £3,650 was raised via an online fundraising page.

Such was the level of donations, the page was closed after quickly going over the original £2,000 target.

The money will allow Vaila McIntosh, Annie Kenyon, Joshua Nixon and Jessica Pirie to take their place in the final of the Britannica Magazine Schools Quiz Challenge.

After taking part in an online quiz on Wednesday against 60 other primary schools, Vaila, Annie, Joshua and Jessica finished inside the top four, prompting an invite to London at the end of the month for the grand finale.

However, their appearance in the final had to be confirmed by 11am on Friday — too short a turnaround for the usual fundraising or any grant support to assist with travel and accommodation costs.

The children’s teacher, Mrs Vicki Leonard, said the generosity was “heartwarming” and, on behalf of Stenness Community School, thanked everyone who donated money and sent good wishes.

The live final, involving primary and secondary schools, will be held on November 30 at the prestigious Bridewell Hall in London.

Share this:

Tweet

