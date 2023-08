featured news

Stenness and Westray set for Parish final

August 12, 2023 at 4:08 pm

Stenness and Westray are preparing for one of the biggest football matches of the season as they will contest The Orcadian Parish Cup.

Stenness are competing in their first final since 1936 and Westray, runners up last year, will look to land the famed silverware for the first time since 1999.

Kick off is at 6.30pm at The Pickaquoy Centre.

The match is being streamed live on Facebook via BBC Radio Orkney with commentary also.

