‘Stay safe. Protect others. Save lives’ — Scotland moves into phase two of lockdown exit

June 18, 2020 at 1:26 pm

Reunions with family and friends and a return to work for some beckons, as Scotland is to move into phase two of its lockdown exit plan tomorrow, Friday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the changes to restrictions today, Thursday.

The new message to all residents in this phase will be “Stay safe. Protect others. Save lives.”

In her daily briefing, this afternoon, Ms Sturgeon set out plans for which restrictions will be relaxed in the coming weeks, as part of a staggered entry into phase two.

She has also said that, from today, those who are shielding may now leave their homes for exercise, and from tomorrow they will be able to meet up with one other household — exclusively outdoors and while maintaining a two metre distance from others.

Further changes beginning tomorrow will include further relaxation on socialisation for those who are not shielding.

All those who are not shielding will be allowed to meet up with two households each day — though this must be outside and in groups of no more than eight people.

Strict physical distancing of two metres must be observed. If no one in the group is shielding, you may also use a toilet in another person’s home, but must be vigilant when it comes to hand hygiene.

In a move to combat isolation, from Friday, folk who are living alone and are not a registered shielder will now be able to form an “extended household” with one other household group.

These people will be able to meet inside their home, and will not have to maintain physical distancing.

Further changes are set to be staggered over the next fortnight. On Monday, June 22, dental practices will be allowed to reopen — for limited services. The construction industry will also be able to move onto the next stage of its restart plan.

On Monday, June 29, there are set to be further developments for businesses, with nonessential retail premises being told to prepare safety measures for reopening on that date.

Masks must now be worn on all public transport, with some exceptions.

To keep up with the full guidelines for Scotland, you can find further information on https://www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/

