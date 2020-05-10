virus

‘Stay home and save lives,’ reiterates Sturgeon

May 10, 2020 at 4:04 pm

People will be allowed out for exercise more than once a day, the Scottish Government has announced this afternoon.

However, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a move to a “stay alert” message, the advice from the Scottish Government remains clear — stay at home and save lives.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the country’s R number — the rate of transmission — remains too high to contemplate any easing of lockdown restrictions or a change in slogan.

While people across the country will now be allowed to exercise more freely, social distancing regulations remain in place, meaning that exercising in groups or mixing with people outwith your own household is not permitted.

Ms Sturgeon said the easing of this particular restriction does not extend to sunbathing, picnics or BBQs.

She believes that the easing of the exercise restriction will bring benefits to the physical and mental wellbeing of the country without having a major impact on the spread of COVID-19.

During her daily briefing today, she also said she did not expect schools to be back by June 1.

Mr Johnson will address the UK at 7pm, where he is expected to unveil a “stay alert” message — a message which has been criticised for being vague.

Scottish Government health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “I think the First Minister was really clear last week that the “Stay At Home” message is the right message and, if I am perfectly frank, I have no idea what “Stay Alert” actually means.”

Ms Sturgeon says, for Scotland, the “critical point” we have reached in the fight against COVID-19 means “stay at home and save lives” is her “clear message” to the country.

