Stateside rockers en-route to Orkney

October 18, 2022 at 3:44 pm

Orkney is ready to be rocked this October as a musician straight out of Nashville comes to town.

Tennessee rocker Warner E. Hodges is set to bring his band to the Orkney Theatre on Saturday, October 29. Bringing his spur-wearing blend of rock ‘n’ roll aggression and country music roots, the six-string pioneer will be joined by Dallas native Ryan Hamilton, who combines Americana with power pop to create his trademark sound.

Part of UK tour, the show is brought to Orkney as the latest in a suite of gigs this year by local promoter Frantic Music.

Sharing just a taste of his wry humour and his passion for live performances, Ryan has made a generous offer to his Orkney audience.

“The last few years have been rough on us all but the performing arts industry has been particularly hard hit with the whole live entertainment scene disappearing over night,” he said.

“It is slowly returning and with it has come a particularly deep appreciation from us performers to all regular gig-goers — the musical heroes who give up their hard earned sheckles to attend shows, buy the merchandise and generally play a massive part in keeping bands on the road.

“By way of a tiny token of recognition, I’d like to buy you a drink at the show. All you have to do is:

“1) Buy your ticket for the show at the Orkney Theatre by October 21.

“2) Wear a tour t-shirt (from any band) on the night.

“Bottoms up!”

You can get your ticket by going to www.ticketsource.co.uk

Pick up next week’s edition of The Orcadian for a full interview with Warner E. Hodges.

