Stagecoach prepares winter timetable

October 9, 2019 at 9:56 am

Stagecoach has advised that, from Monday, October 28, bus services in Orkney will return to winter timetables.

According to the company, the county benefitted from additional bus services between May and October making it even easier for visitors to explore the area using sustainable transport.

Daniel Laird, Commercial Director, Stagecoach North Scotland said: “2019 has been another bumper year for tourism in the North Scotland area and we have been delighted to see an increase in the number of visitors choosing to travel by bus to discover the best of what’s on offer in the region we have provided extra connections to make it easier to visit a host of different attractions.”

The new timetables are now available to download here – https://www.stagecoachbus.com/ service-updates/ serviceupdatesarticle? SituationId=ID-08/10/2019-17: 29:14:350

