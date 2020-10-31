Stagecoach makes a special stop for budding driver

October 31, 2020 at 10:04 am

A five-year old Kirkwall boy who dreams of being a bus driver got the surprise of his life this morning, when Stagecoach made a very special stop, just for him!

Matthew Watson, is a huge Stagecoach fan, and has loved buses for as long as his parents, Shivon and Jamie Watson can remember.

Hearing of the family’s search for a model Stagecoach bus for Matthew, the company decided to do something special, just for their biggest fan.

Matthew was thrilled when this morning, at 8am, a Stagecoach bus arrived at his house, to take him on a special outing to the depot.

Managing director for Stagecoach Highlands, David Beaton said the team were delighted to receive their special guest.

“It’s our pleasure to have Matthew visit our depot in Orkney,” he said.

“He’s quite well-known amongst our drivers, and makes a wonderful honorary member of the team. We hope that Matthew will continue to be passionate about bus travel.”

His delighted mum, Shivon has offered wholehearted thanks to the company, and extended her thanks to everyone who helped her to search for a model Stagecoach bus — which she has now sourced at a reasonable price.

“I’m so overwhelmed with all the support and kindness people have shown me, especially Stagecoach — you guys are amazing, and we will never forget this. You don’t know how much this means to our little boy,” she said.

You can read the full story in next week’s The Orcadian.

