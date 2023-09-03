featured news

Staffing shortage continuing to impact speech therapy services

September 3, 2023 at 11:00 am

An injection of funding into speech and language therapy in Orkney has been welcomed by health and social care chiefs.

But they noted the service remains dogged by chronic staffing problems.

The national shortage of therapists is having a particular impact on the small island team.

The pressure is leading to lengthening waiting lists, members of the Integrated Joint Board heard at their latest meeting.

Chief officer Stephen Brown said management are well aware of the challenges the service faces.

Allied health professionals lead Morven Gemmill said three attempts to recruit staff to the service had been unsuccessful.

Share this:

Tweet

