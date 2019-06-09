St Ola hit Firth for seven in the Parish Cup

June 9, 2019 at 9:28 pm

St Ola ensured the second-leg of their The Orcadian Parish Cup quarter-final against Firth is academic with a 7-1 win at the Bignold.

It was one-way traffic throughout with St Ola four goals up at half-time and there was no let up, making the return leg in two weeks time a mere formality.

On a day of four Parish Cup ties, Rendall also secured a big win at home to Sanday, winning 5-2.

South Ronaldsay secured a narrow 1-0 win in Dounby against Sandwick, while over in St Andrews, Stromness hold the advantage after a 4-2 away win.

