St Magnus Lane toilets vandalised again

October 25, 2020 at 8:21 pm

Vandals have struck the public toilets at St Magnus Lane, Kirkwall, for the second time this month, police have confirmed.

Officers are appealing for information in connection with vandalism to the public convenience which occurred between 5pm on Thursday, October 22 and 9am on Friday, October 23.

This is the second such incident to strike the town centre loos, with police launching a similar appeal just a fortnight ago.

If anyone has information regarding the most recent incident, they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or attend at the Kirkwall Police Station — quoting reference NK988/20

Share this:

Tweet

