St Magnus Lane public toilets closed due to vandalism

November 22, 2022 at 1:03 pm

Following further vandalism, Orkney Islands Council is advising that the public toilets at St Magnus Lane are temporarily closed.

The local authority has described this as an “ongoing problem and a huge disappointment.”

The damage included deliberately blocked toilets, stainless steel dispensers ripped from the wall, and dented stainless steel surfaces.

The closure will be until further notice, to enable clean up and temporary replacement fittings to be installed.

The council say that it is likely the toilets will only open between 8am and 4:30pm weekdays and until 5pm on weekends thereafter for a period until the replacement stainless steel fittings are available.

The closest alternative public toilet is within the Kirkwall Community Centre during its opening hours.

Shore Street toilets also suffered from wilful damage over the weekend. They are currently open for use during the day only, as above.

Members of the public are meantime reminded that the Travel Centre in Kirkwall is also closed due to refurbishment and is expected to reopen in coming days.

“The weekend’s damage will involve a significant repair cost, probably into four figures,” said Hayley Green, the council’s corporate director of Neighbourhood Services and Infrastructure.

“This is an ongoing problem and a huge disappointment to our team, and a frankly unnecessary draw on the public purse. So we have no option but to carefully consider future arrangements for these facilities.

“We have made local policing colleagues aware of the ongoing issues and are fully prepared to pursue prosecution of individuals.

“Meantime we would urge anyone who hears disturbances at any Council facilities to please contact the police on the national 101 helpline as soon as you can.”

