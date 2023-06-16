featured news

St Magnus Festival to bring pageant of colour and sound to Orkney

June 16, 2023 at 8:42 am

St Magnus Festival 2023 begins this Friday, and there is no shortage of sights to see, music to be heard, and theatre to be enthralled by.

Set in Orkney’s incredible landscape in the light nights of midsummer, the St Magnus Festival carves out a beautiful and distinct shape in the UK’s festivals landscape.

Under the directorship of Scottish composer Alasdair Nicolson, this year’s multi-artform programme spans the world premiere of David McNeish’s new play, Thora, directed by Gerda Stevenson, brings superb dance in from Scottish Ballet debut, and sees its first major outdoor installation from Architects of Air —and of course a strong music line-up courses through it.

