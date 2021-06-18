St Magnus Festival kicks-off today

June 18, 2021 at 10:05 am

The 44th St Magnus International Festival kicks off today, promising a unique mix of original live and online events running from today, Friday, until Wednesday, June 23.

Having had to cancel the 2020 festival due to the pandemic, the St Magnus International Festival has been working away behind the scenes to bring this new selection of events, aiming to reflect Orkney, its landscape, seascape, heritage and history whilst bringing the usual, high quality blend of performers together.

The festival officially commences with its first live event, a new film recorded during lockdown of George Mackay Brown’s early play The Storm Watchers, held at Stromness Town Hall at 6pm and 8.30pm.

For more information visit www.stmagnusfestival.com

