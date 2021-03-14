St Magnus Cathedral steps development refused

March 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has refused its own application to develop the front of St Magnus Cathedral, which aimed to improve disabled access to the west door.

The development would have seen the paving around the front and west entrance of the Grade A listed building raised to become level with the main door, concealing the three-steps at the main door.

A sloping ramp was to be added on the west-side along with hand-railings.

However, at a meeting of the Planning Committee on Wednesday, March 3, the proposal from OIC asking for listed building consent was refused by Orkney Islands councillors.

It came after Historic Environment Scotland (HES) — the statutory consulting body — said the works “would have a significant detrimental impact on a building that is recognised as being of international importance.”

OIC’s capital programme manager, Ian Rushbrook, felt the plans were the “best solution”, and that they did not significantly affect the integrity of the Cathedral.

However, this view was not shared by councillors present, such as councillor Owen Tierney who expressed “total sympathy” for Mr Rushbrook, but supported the decision to refuse, a view echoed by councillors Dawson, Foulkes, Sankey and Crichton.

Moving to refuse the plans, Councillor Tierney was unhappy that the works would conceal the bottom section of some stone pillars. He said: “With the bottom of the pillars hidden, it’s like putting on a nice pair of shoes with fancy buckles on them, and then standing in water halfway to your knees.

“I think it would look absolutely ridiculous.”

No amendments or objections were put forward, as such the report’s recommendation for refusal.

The project was approved in principle by OIC in November 2019 after a public consultation three months prior, which was reported to have returned an overall positive response on the floor. A social media consultation also returned 20 out of 25 comments being positive.

Full story in this week’s The Orcadian, available now.

Share this:

Tweet

