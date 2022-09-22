featured news

St Magnus Cathedral makes awards shortlist

September 22, 2022 at 4:12 pm

National Church Awards 2022 has counted St Magnus Cathedral among its shortlisted nominees.

The ancient sandstone kirk has been named a finalist in this year’s tourism category.

The awards, run by the National Churches Trust, recognise churches that make a particular effort to welcome a wide variety of users and visitors from near and far and share in their history and heritage.

Annie Thuesen, assistant custodian and visitor services assistant at the cathedral, said: “All involved in providing the frontline services at the cathedral play a part in making its fascinating history accessible and interesting to everybody, and we are delighted with this recognition through the shortlisting.”

Councillor Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of education, leisure and housing, added: “Folk in Orkney are rightly proud of St Magnus Cathedral and want to share its magnificence with others from around the world.

“The recent addition of the new entrance way has simply added to that visitor and user experience.

“The council manages the cathedral on behalf of the people of Orkney and we, as councillors, take pride in ensuring the building remains a must-see for those who visit and a comforting old friend for those who live here. I offer congratulations for making the shortlist and wish all well for the announcement.”

St Magnus cathedral is one of ten finalists in the category. The winner will be announced on October 24 at Mercers Hall, London. The event will be livestreamed, and those interested can register free at https://nationalchurchawards2022.eventbrite.co.uk.

For more information on the awards, you can visit National Church Awards 2022 | National Churches Trust)

Find more about the cathedral on https://www.stmagnus.org/

Share this:

Tweet

