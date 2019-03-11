St Colm’s to stay open

March 11, 2019 at 10:23 am

In highly welcome news for those involved with the facility, it has been announced that the St Colm’s Day Centre in Kirkwall is to remain open.

A review undertaken by the chief officer of Orkney Health and Care has concluded that St Colm’s will continue to play its part in providing services for people with learning disabilities.

Sally Shaw was asked to carry out the review when she joined OHAC in September 2018, and has talked to people who use St Colm’s and the Lifestyle Service, parents, carers and staff. She has now written to those involved to let them know the outcome.

“My conclusion is that St Colm’s has a valuable role to play in the services we provide for people in our community with learning disabilities,” she said.

“I believe that St Colm’s has a positive impact not only on the people who use the centre, but also on their parents and other family members. I can therefore confirm that St Colm’s will continue to be part of the services we provide for individuals with learning disabilities for the foreseeable future.”

She added: “I am very aware that this matter has been a source of upset and anxiety and I have apologised for this. I hope the conclusion of my review will be welcomed along with the decision I have made.

“I will again talk personally with people using the service and to our staff working within St Colm’s and the Lifestyle Centre over the coming weeks.”

Full story and reaction in The Orcadian on Thursday.

Share this:

Tweet

