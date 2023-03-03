featured news

SSEN welcomes provisional approval of inter-connector as ‘final piece of the jigsaw’

March 3, 2023 at 1:30 pm

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) Transmission has welcomed the provisional approval from energy regulator Ofgem after the approval of a new subsea electricity transmission link to Orkney.

SSEN Transmission’s proposed solution would enable the connection of up to 220MW of new renewable electricity and consists of a new substation at Finstown in Orkney, and around 57km of subsea cable, connecting to a new substation at Dounreay in Caithness.

All planning consents are in place for the point-to-point connection, with work underway to plan the on-island infrastructure required to connect and transport Orkney renewable generators to Finstown substation, before onward transmission to demand centres in the north of Scotland and beyond.

The existing electricity network has long been at full capacity, meaning that renewable electricity, from onshore wind to marine technologies have been unable to fully grasp its potential.

The green light for the project, which is estimated to cost £371million, has been given after approved wind generation projects exceeded the 135MW threshold set in Ofgem’s conditional decision.

The decision paves the way to connect Scotland’s final island group to the GB Transmission network. This follows Ofgem’s approval of the Western Isles link in December 2022 and work to connect Shetland which is already well underway.

Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission, said: “We are delighted Ofgem has provisionally approved our well-advanced plans for a new transmission link to Orkney, which is a hugely significant milestone in finally unlocking Orkney’s vast renewable potential and is the final piece in the jigsaw in connecting Scotland’s three main island groups.”

Ofgem is now seeking views from people with an interest in this project as it opens up for a consultation, which can be found here.

