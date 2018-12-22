SSEN calls for festive spirit to help identify vulnerable customers

December 22, 2018 at 2:00 pm

As we approach the festive period, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is encouraging its customers to embrace the Christmas spirit and take the time to look out for members of the community who may require extra support during a power cut.

According to SSEN, its electricity networks are robust and resilient 99 percent of the time, but in extreme weather conditions, weather-related damage can cause disruption to electricity supplies. While the operator has well established resilience plans and is fully prepared for whatever extremities the British weather may bring, 24/7, SSEN is calling on its customers to be prepared and consider friends, neighbours and relatives who may need extra support should severe weather affect power supplies.

Customers are being encouraged to take some simple and practical steps to help strengthen their resilience, including:

Signing up to SSEN’s free Priority Services Register , or finding out if a friend or family member could benefit from the scheme, that supports customers who may need extra help during a power cut;

Priority Services Register Downloading SSEN’s free PowerTrack app , which provides live updates on faults and restoration times. Customers can also report power cuts and network damage directly to SSEN via the app;

PowerTrack app Saving the 105 free-to-call national electricity emergency number to their phone contacts;

105 free-to-call Bookmarking the SSEN Power Cuts website page where information, videos and updates can help customers prepare for the possibility of a power cut

Colin Nicol, Managing Director Networks, said: “As we approach the traditional festive break we would like to assure our customers that we are well prepared for any potential severe weather the British winter may bring.

“While we are all hoping for calm weather over the festive period, we have already seen the impact severe weather can have on many aspects of society this winter and would encourage our customers to be prepared by taking some simple, free steps, to help improve their resilience.

“We would also urge anyone concerned about the potential disruption to supplies for themselves or others, particularly family members or neighbours who may need extra support, to give our teams a call on 105.”

To find out more about SSEN and the services it provides, please visit www.ssen.co.uk

