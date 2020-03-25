SQA suspends coursework submissions

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said that pupils undertaking Higher and Advance Higher courses will no longer be required to submit coursework. This also applies to any National Five coursework which was due to be uplifted in April or May.

The announcement came in a statement from the SQA, yesterday, Tuesday, following the latest guidance from the Scottish Government.

Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive and Scotland’s chief examiner said: “Following the announcement by the First Minister on Sunday, that no young person with SQA coursework to complete should attend school to do so, we continue to work hard on how we should take coursework evidence into account, in determining young people’s final grades.

“Everyone here at SQA will do their utmost, given the current situation, and with the support of the education system, to ensure that learners’ hard work is rightly and fairly recognised and allows them to proceed to further learning or work.

“The current public health advice has meant that we have had to make some really difficult decisions about coursework. This means that for this year, schools and colleges are not required to submit learner coursework for marking, in Higher and Advanced Higher courses.

“We have taken this difficult decision to be as fair as possible to all Higher and Advanced Higher candidates, whilst taking on board the current public health advice, the many varied coursework requirements across different subjects, and how these are managed in schools and colleges across the country.

“I appreciate that some learners may have already completed their coursework for Higher and Advanced Higher courses. This work can still be used as part of the suite of evidence for teachers and lecturers to draw on as they consider estimated grades.

“We have received coursework for a range of National Five subjects and have contacted National Five coursework markers to confirm marking arrangements. All National Five coursework, due to be uplifted in April and May, will not be submitted for marking.

“We will provide further details on the estimation of grades, that we will need from teachers and lecturers to inform certification, and fuller details of our approach to certification, as soon as possible.

“This is an unprecedented situation for us all, and circumstances are rapidly changing. With every change in circumstances, we continue to consider how best to recognise learner achievement in as fair a way as possible.

“Please be assured that everyone here at SQA is fully committed to working with you to deliver for Scotland’s young people. Thank you for your patience and continued co-operation.”