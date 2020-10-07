  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

SQA National Five exams cancelled

The SQA National Five exam diet has been cancelled for 2021, Scotland’s education minister, John Swinney, has confirmed this afternoon, Wednesday.

Higher and Advanced Higher exams are set to go ahead, but Mr Swinney said that it had been judged as “too big a risk” to plan for a full exam diet for next year.

All SQA exams were cancelled, earlier this year, due to the onset of coronavirus and lockdown. This drew some controversy when it came to results day in August, with many pupils unhappy that their estimated marks had been downgraded by examiners.

Mr Swinney said today that lessons had been learnt from this year’s exam process, and told the Scottish Parliament he was confident in new procedures for an estimated grading system — which will be applied to all students undertaking National Five courses for the 2020/21 diet.

 

Latest Video

The Orcadian