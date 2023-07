featured news

Springing into a Finnish adventure

July 1, 2023 at 7:37 pm

A cohort of seven intrepid gymnasts will embark on a journey that will see them compete in an international competition, creating their own slice of Orkney sporting history.

Travelling to the Finnish island of Ă…land, Orkney Gymnastics Club will throw themselves into an unfamiliar environment, testing themselves against gymnasts from nine other islands and island groups from across the world.

