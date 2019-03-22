Spotlight on county’s netballers during the weekend’s sport

March 22, 2019 at 9:58 am

Orkney’s netballers will attempt to turn their fortunes around this weekend as Shetland visit.

Orkney have suffered three years of defeat in the senior inter-county fixtures, however, with home advantage this year, will be desperate to give the home crowd something to cheer about.

The ‘A’ game will get underway at 12 noon on Saturday at The Pickaquoy Centre, with the ‘B’ game following at 2.30pm.

Elsewhere, Orkney RFC travel to Hillhead Jordanhill for a huge game in Tennent’s National League Division 3.

Just one point separates the sides in what is Orkney’s penultimate game of the season, and the islanders, in the final relegation spot, know a win would see them leapfrog their Glasgow opponents.

Orkney FC are also on their travels, facing Bunillidh Thistle in Thurso on Saturday.

After seeing their defence of the North Caledonian League end with defeat to Golspie Sutherland last weekend, the side will be desperate to end their campaign with a flourish.

Saturday’s clash — the first time the sides have met this season — will act as a double-header at the mutual venue of The Dammies due to the season’s imminent conclusion.

A squad of Orkney climbers are preparing to compete at the Scottish finals this weekend.

Tia Whitton, Emma Rendall, Hope Henderson, Katy Wallace, Arwen West, Kara Corsie, Sean Dunnet and Kirsty Copland will all travel to Glasgow where they hope to progress to April’s GB finals in Sheffield.

As usual, there is the regular feast of youth rugby, equestrian, golf and darts — check out The Orcadian for more details.

