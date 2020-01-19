  • Kirkwall
Sports Awards tickets still up for grabs

Tomorrow, Monday, marks the final week of being able to obtain tickets to the Orkney Sports Awards.

The awards celebrate sporting achievement and dedication in the last 12 months, with 29 people shortlisted across nine categories.

There are a further eight people shortlisted in the Performance of the Year which is decided by public vote via a poll on The Orcadian website.

Tickets are still available from The Orcadian Bookshop on Albert Street in Kirkwall, priced at £6 each.

The awards are held in the KGS on Friday, January 24.

The Orcadian

