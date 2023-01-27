sport

Sporting success to be celebrated at Orkney Sports Awards

January 27, 2023 at 4:02 pm

Thirty athletes, teams, coaches, officials and volunteers will discover if they are award-winners at the Orkney Sports Awards tonight.

Three athletes, all of whom represented their country in their respective sports, are up for the biggest prize of the evening, the Sportsperson of the Year Award.

Taylah Paterson, Sarah MacPhail and Finlay Scott turned out for Scotland in athletics, netball and squash respectively, with Paterson and MacPhail competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The awards take place at the Orkney Theatre, with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Other awards presented on the night will be Young Sportsperson of the Year; Team of the Year; Young Team of the Year; Coach of the Year; Official of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Young Volunteer of the Year; School Sports Volunteer of the Year; Performance of the Year.

Full coverage of the Orkney Sports Awards on The Orcadian website and Facebook page, and in The Orcadian next week.

Share this:

Tweet

