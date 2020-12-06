  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Sporting Hall of Fame deadline looms

Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) Active Schools team is leading the project to honour Orkney’s sporting heritage. From the left are: Coordinator Catherine Johnson, OIC sport and leisure manager Garry Burton, and coordinator Michael Swanney. (Orkney Photographic)

The deadline to make nominations for Orkney’s sporting Hall of Fame closes this coming Friday, December 11.

The first of its kind in the islands, the Hall of Fame will champion the vast accomplishments achieved by the county’s most famed and revered sportsmen and women.

It will also honour those who, in a voluntary role, have selflessly provided a long and meritorious service to sport.

The first inductees will be announced at a virtual awards evening on Friday, January 22, 2021.

“Recognising and celebrating our sporting achievements is so important, and establishing this Hall of Fame will honour those who have dedicated their lives to sport in Orkney,” said Catherine Johnson, a coordinator with Orkney Islands Council’s Active Schools team, which, supported by sportscotland, is leading the project.

“There are inspirational role models at every turn in Orkney, including those who may no longer be with us, and therefore I am urging folk to nominate the individuals who you believe deserve this unique place in Orkney’s sporting history, before the deadline closes.”

The first inductees will also have their names entered into the Hall of Fame, inscribed on boards at Kirkwall Grammar School.

Nomination forms can be obtained by:

  • Download here
  • Email: leisure.culture@orkney.gov.uk
  • Telephone: (01856) 873535, extension 2415.

Latest Video

The Orcadian