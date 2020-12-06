Sporting Hall of Fame deadline looms

December 6, 2020 at 11:00 am

The deadline to make nominations for Orkney’s sporting Hall of Fame closes this coming Friday, December 11.

The first of its kind in the islands, the Hall of Fame will champion the vast accomplishments achieved by the county’s most famed and revered sportsmen and women.

It will also honour those who, in a voluntary role, have selflessly provided a long and meritorious service to sport.

The first inductees will be announced at a virtual awards evening on Friday, January 22, 2021.

“Recognising and celebrating our sporting achievements is so important, and establishing this Hall of Fame will honour those who have dedicated their lives to sport in Orkney,” said Catherine Johnson, a coordinator with Orkney Islands Council’s Active Schools team, which, supported by sportscotland, is leading the project.

“There are inspirational role models at every turn in Orkney, including those who may no longer be with us, and therefore I am urging folk to nominate the individuals who you believe deserve this unique place in Orkney’s sporting history, before the deadline closes.”

The first inductees will also have their names entered into the Hall of Fame, inscribed on boards at Kirkwall Grammar School.

Nomination forms can be obtained by:

Download here

Email: leisure.culture@orkney.gov.uk

Telephone: (01856) 873535, extension 2415.

Share this:

Tweet

