Sport and leisure facilities update ahead of Level Three

December 23, 2020 at 11:00 am

Following the recent Scottish Government announcement that Orkney will move into Level Three for a three-week period from December 26, Orkney Islands Council has released an update on the changes across Orkney’s sport and leisure facilities.

After a careful review of Scottish Government, sportscotland and governing bodies of sport guidance, the following facilities and activities will be affected:

Pickaquoy Centre

Indoor Group X classes will be cancelled, however the option of outdoor classes is being explored. There will also be additional online classes available on the Picky @ Home Facebook group for ActiveLife members.

The Phoenix Cinema will be closed.

Anyone who has booked tickets for the cinema from December 26 to January 17 will be contacted and refunded.

Soft Play and Inflatables will not be permitted.

50+ Badminton club sessions will not go ahead.

KGS Sport Centre

Indoor Group X classes will be cancelled. There will be additional online classes available from January 11, 2021, with promotion of these taking place prior to Christmas.

Inflatable sessions will be cancelled.

Group bookings for organised outdoor contact sport, competition, events and physical activity for adults (18+ years) will be cancelled.

Group bookings for organised indoor sport, competition, events and physical activity for adults (18 + years) will be cancelled.

Stromness Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre

Exercise in water/AquaFit classes will be cancelled.

Orkney Amateur Swimming Club Masters swimming sessions will be cancelled.

Stromness Community Centre and Town Hall

Facilities to reopen on January 18, 2021, subject to guidance.

Dounby Centre

Facilities to reopen on January 18, 2021, subject to guidance.

Healthy Living Centres

Reopen on January 5, 2021.

Kirkwall Community Centre and Town Hall

Facilities to reopen on January 18, 2021, subject to guidance.

St Magnus Café

Reopens on January 5, 2021.

Stromness Academy (community use)

Group bookings for organised outdoor contact sport, competition, events and physical activity for adults (18+ years) will be cancelled.

Group bookings for organised indoor sport, competition, events and physical activity for adults (18 + years) will be cancelled.

Hostels and Campsites

Hoy Hostel open for essential workers only.

Orkney Library

Public use of computers will now have to be booked in advance.

All customers who have booked activities affected by the new restrictions at any facility will be contacted and refunded. ActiveLife members who have booked into any membership activities will have those activities cancelled automatically.

Level Three restrictions allow for individual exercise to continue. This means the following activities will still be available:

All lane swimming and family sessions will continue with the exception of pool inflatables.

Gym use will continue in its current format.

Squash guidance remains unchanged allowing households and extended households to play together as well as under-18s to play with one other household.

Single court activities can continue meaning that two households (up to six people) can play badminton, short tennis and table tennis.

Climbing and bouldering at the Pickaquoy Centre remains unchanged.

Wellness and beauty treatments at the Pickaquoy Centre can continue following strict safety measures.

All junior (under 18 years old) activities including Learn to Swim programmes will restart from January 23, 2021.

Any personal training will commence as planned.

The athletics track at the Pickaquoy Centre is still available for individual bookings.

Stephen Kemp, chairman of The Pickaquoy Centre Trust, said: “We are very fortunate that the majority of activities can continue even in Level Three.”

Orkney Islands Council’s executive director of education, leisure and housing, James Wylie, and Mr Kemp emphasised how important it is that everyone looks after their physical and mental wellbeing at this time, as well as helping others in their communities.

Mr Wylie said: “The safety protocols that were implemented in all sport and leisure facilities prior to opening have given customers and staff reassurance that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe, and as such I encourage customers to continue to utilise all of Orkney’s sport and leisure facilities where the new restrictions allow.

“Stephen and I would like to thank the Orkney community for their continued support and wish everyone a happy, and safe, holiday season.”

To keep up-to-date with ongoing changes, visit: Orkney Island Council’s website, the sport and leisure Facebook page, and The Pickaquoy Centre website.

