Sport and leisure bookings go online

November 7, 2020 at 9:12 am

From Monday, people will have greater access to evening classes, fitness classes, gym use and pool sessions with the roll-out of a new online booking system.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has announced the roll-out but added that customers will firstly have to register.

Users will be able to book and pay for activities — but this won’t include family swimming sessions which will still be required to be booked with the pool directly.

James Wylie, executive director of education, leisure and housing, said: “Providing people the ability to book and pay online for classes and activities has been a long standing aim of the service.

“In recent months, the council’s sport and leisure and IT services have been designing and building the online booking system to enable users to see what classes area available, book and pay for fitness classes, evening classes, gym and pool sessions.

“Family swimming sessions unfortunately still have to be made by contacting the pool directly.”

All users will be asked to register for an online account but if users already have an ActiveLife, budget ActiveLife, ActiveIslands or a Casual User membership, the online account will link directly to their account.

If users do not have a membership, they can use the online platform to sign up for a one.

Applications for budget memberships will not be available online.

Garry Burton, sports and leisure manager said: “I am delighted that we are now able to offer our customers the ability to book and pay online; it has been a long-standing aim for the sport and leisure service and one that should make booking and payment for classes and activities a lot more flexible.”

Providing more information about the process, Mr Burton said: “A video has been created to show people how to sign up for an account.

“If people already have an ActiveLife, ActiveIslands or Casual User account, they will firstly need to click the ‘request a password’ button on the platform and fill out the information requested.

“This will send an email to the email address that is associated with their account (it will not send it to the email address inserted in the online form if they are different).

“If you don’t receive an email, please contact either (01856) 879900 or email memberships@pickaquoy. com as your email address may need updated.”

Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of the education, leisure and housing committee, welcomed the new platform, saying: “This development to our sport and leisure service is sure to benefit the local community making it easier for folk to make and pay for bookings.

“We hope this will improve the customer experience when booking and paying for classes and activities.”

Guidance and videos showing how to register and how to book exercise classes, pool and gym sessions can be found at the council website or on the sport and leisure service Facebook or YouTube channel.

The sport and leisure service staff are keen to help and queries can can be emailed to leisure.culture@orkney.gov. uk.

Share this:

Tweet

