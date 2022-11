featured news

Specsavers sets sights on Orkney

November 5, 2022 at 5:30 pm

Specsavers are hoping to have a full-time opticians service in Orkney, the company has confirmed to The Orcadian.

The news comes at time when Orkney’s only optometrist is fillings its diary every week, when the demand for eye tests is the same as it was last year, and when Orkney has the smallest percentage of the population getting eye tests in Scotland.

For the full story on the company’s plans, see this week’s edition of the newspaper.

Share this:

Tweet