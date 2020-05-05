Sooty hosts RNIB quiz for children across the nation

May 5, 2020 at 4:00 pm

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is encouraging children across the UK to beat boredom by joining a Facebook Live quiz this Thursday (May 7) hosted by the nation’s favourite magic bear.

The virtual event, which will begin at 2pm and last half an hour, will be hosted by Sooty and The Sooty Show’s TV presenter Richard Cadell. It has been designed to help alleviate the boredom which children may be feeling due to coronavirus restrictions.

During the quiz Sooty and Richard will ask fun questions aimed at children aged 6-11 years old, although younger children are also welcome to join in. Sooty and Richard will also interact with the audience through the comments on the broadcast.

The event is free for anyone to take part, with an option to make a donation to Sooty’s longstanding charity partner, RNIB, which has worked with The Sooty Show since the 1960s.

Richard Cadell said: “Sooty and I are really looking forward to hosting the quiz and are hoping to see as many children as possible from across the UK take part – the more the merrier.

“We encourage children to bring their parents or invite their friends to take part through the Facebook Live link. Izzy, wizzy, let’s get quizzy!”

Becca McRow-Brewer, RNIB senior manager, community giving said: “We are delighted to work with Sooty and Richard to deliver what is sure to be a really fun event.

“We’re hoping to see children from all across the UK, and we have designed the quiz without picture rounds, so it will be accessible for children with sight loss.

“The quiz is free, but donations will support RNIB’s work to support the over two million people living with sight loss across the UK during this particularly challenging time.”

Join the quiz on Thursday at: rnib.in/sooty

Donations can be made online at rnib.org.uk/sooty-quiz-donate or by texting Sooty to 70007 to donate £3 to RNIB.

Share this:

Tweet

