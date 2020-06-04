virus

Some NHSO info leak patients were never tested for COVID-19

June 4, 2020 at 10:57 am

It has emerged that only some of the 51 patients affected by the NHS Orkney data leak had actually been tested for COVID-19.

Contrary to a statement released by NHS Orkney, earlier this week, it has now been confirmed that, though everyone subject to the “administrative error” had requested a test, not all of these requests had been successful. All 51 patients were sent a letter of apology indicating that their personal data, including swab result, had been sent to an outside organisation — despite the fact that some of them had never been swabbed at all.

In an updated statement, released by NHS Orkney, this morning, Thursday, Julie Colquhoun, head of corporate services, said: “When we were initially informed of this data breach we understood that it included COVID-19 testing information and wrote to all those involved accordingly.

“On further investigation it has emerged the data comprised requests for tests and not all those involved were tested.

“We are absolutely confident that we have contacted all individuals whose details were released in error. We accept that some of them received an inaccurate letter and we apologise for any distress this may have caused.”​​​

