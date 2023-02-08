featured news

Some inter-isles flights to run on strike days

February 8, 2023 at 3:05 pm

A limited number of inter-island flights will take place at Kirkwall airport over the strike days later this month.

The news has been cofirmed by Highland and Island Airport Ltd (HIAL) after it was announced that industrial action, being taken by Unite members, will hit Kirkwall airport.

While the majority of the airport will be closed form Tuesday February 21 to Thursday February 23, some inter-island only flights will operate on a limited basis.

This means flights will run between 7.15am and 1.00pm on Tuesday 21 February, Wednesday 22 February and Thursday 23 February for inter-island routes only.

A spokesperson for HAIL said: “We apologise in advance for the disruption to passengers intending to travel to and from Orkney on these dates as a result of the industrial action.”

Passengers who have booked travel on these dates should contact their airline for more information on flights.

