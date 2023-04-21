featured news

Society launches £150k fundraiser for ‘Road to the Arctic’

April 21, 2023 at 3:49 pm

A major fundraising campaign has been launched by the John Rae Society to pay for a vital access road to the Hall of Clestrain site that will become the home of The John Rae Arctic Centre.

Planning permission has been granted for the road that will allow essential vehicular access to the site from the Orphir Road for construction work.

John Rae Society president Andrew Appleby said: “The building of this road is the vital first step towards the creation of an internationally renowned visitor centre that will share the true story and ethos of Dr John Rae, and will cement Orkney’s past, present and future connection with Arctic exploration and discovery.

“It is an important milestone for the project and we will be excited to see construction begin on what will be a hugely valuable asset for Orkney and our culture.”

The multi-million-pound plan will see Arctic explorer John Rae’s childhood home in Orphir, an A-Listed 18th Century Palladian house that is the most significant heritage building in Orkney, restored to its former glory and a new Arctic research and visitor centre added, complete with café.

Share this:

Tweet

