Snow and disruption as Christmas draws near

December 23, 2023 at 3:08 pm

Wintery weather is causing some disruption for this journeying to and from the county this weekend, in time to celebrate Christmas with their nearest and dearest.

Orkney itself has seen a fair smattering of snow this Saturday, and conditions in the Highlands look to be much worse.

Disruption on the A9, including the shutting of snow gates, has led to some delays for folk making the journey north or south.

As a result, Pentland Ferries has delayed its afternoon sailing from Gills Bay in order to allow those travelling north time to make it to the terminal.

Police Scotland is advising that folk take caution on roads due to the icy weather.

Whiles snow and ice is the order of the day, and cold conditions look to continue, it will be high winds which are likely to cause further disruption tomorrow.

Internal and external ferry companies are continuing to forecast delays and potential cancellations right up until Christmas Eve.

For this who have made it to their final destination, or who are staying home in Orkney this Christmas, it looks like the snow might just hang around long enough for it wi be a white one!

For the latest news on travel, consult your transport provider.

