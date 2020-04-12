virus

Skills matching service seeks to help rural businesses

April 12, 2020 at 7:58 pm

A new service was launched this week to match rural businesses with potential employees and volunteers during the response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The aim of the Skills Matching Service (SMS) is to ensure that key businesses, such as farms, crofts and organisations which need help to continue to meet their animal welfare obligations, are able to find workers with relevant skills and experience.

It has been set up by Lantra Scotland, a charity funded by the Scottish Government which works to increase the number and diversity of employees in the land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation sector, and drive their skills development.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy Fergus Ewing said: “It’s vital the Scottish agriculture sector can continue to produce the food that our country needs. Equally, the industry and individuals must continue to meet our animal welfare obligations.

“This Skills Matching Service (SMS) has the potential to enable everyone with livestock and multiple animals to get the labour support and help they need during the pandemic.

“Our students and staff from colleges and universities; vets and vet nurses furloughed or made redundant, and individuals with relevant transferable skills and experience can play a critical role in offering support in the coming weeks and months.”

Director of Lantra Scotland Liz Barron-Majerik said: “This new service should make it easier for employers and potential employees with the right skills to get in touch with each other in these challenging times.

“We want to hear from individuals with skills and experience in areas such as agriculture, animal care and machine operation who are perhaps looking for work, a career change, or even those who are just happy to lend a hand, if needed.“

More information can be found at www.scotland.lantra.co.uk/skills-matching-service alternatively, Lantra Scotland can be contacted by phoning 01738 310164 or by emailing SMS@lantra.co.uk.

