Skara Brae reopens to the public

August 28, 2020 at 4:04 pm

Orkney’s world famous Skara Brae has reopened to the public today.

The 5,000-year-old site managed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which forms part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage site, is welcoming visitors for the first time since closing its doors in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A number of new safety and hygiene measures will be in place at the site.

Capacity will be reduced on site, one-way systems will be in place, and access to small enclosed spaces where physical distancing is not possible will be restricted, including the Replica House and cafe.

Visitors will also be required to wear face coverings when entering the retail shops, and other interior spaces in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Tickets must be booked in advance.

For more information and to pre-book, please visit www.historicreopening. scot.

