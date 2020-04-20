virus

Sixth test-postive COVID-19 case confirmed in Orkney

April 20, 2020 at 2:10 pm

The total number of Orkney patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen from five to six, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government, this afternoon, Monday.

This is the first positive test to be registered in the county in over a week. Sadly, two deaths in Orkney have been attributed to the virus.

As it stands, only those who are in need of hospital treatment are being tested for the virus, alongside key workers and members of their household displaying symptoms.

It is understood that a number of people who are suspected to have the virus have been asked to continue self-isolating at home while they are regularly monitored by health professionals by telephone. These patients will only undergo testing if they need to be admitted to hospital.

