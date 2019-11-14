  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Sixth election candidate confirmed

A sixth General Election candidate was confirmed for Orkney and Shetland, just as the window for nominations closed this afternoon, Friday.

Robert Smith, from South Ronaldsay, will be running for the Brexit Party. He joins independent David Barnard, Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael, Labour’s Coilla Drake, Conservative Jennifer Fairbairn and SNP Robert Leslie on the ballot sheet for Thursday, December 12.

Orkney Islands Council are advising that further information on voting in the election can be found on https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Council/C/general-election-12-december-2019.htm

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos