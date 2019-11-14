Sixth election candidate confirmed
A sixth General Election candidate was confirmed for Orkney and Shetland, just as the window for nominations closed this afternoon, Friday.
Robert Smith, from South Ronaldsay, will be running for the Brexit Party. He joins independent David Barnard, Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael, Labour’s Coilla Drake, Conservative Jennifer Fairbairn and SNP Robert Leslie on the ballot sheet for Thursday, December 12.
Orkney Islands Council are advising that further information on voting in the election can be found on https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Council/C/general-election-12-december-2019.htm