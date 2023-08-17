  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Six-year jail sentence handed out to rapist

An Orkney man, who raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted two women, has been jailed for six years.

Jacob Davies, 22, committed the offences in Orkney between February 2018 and January 2021.

Davies was last month convicted of the seven charges, which occurred at various locations, including a public toilet and a community centre.

Judge Lord Arthurson said that the impact of his crimes had been “utterly devastating” on the victims.

Davies was given a nine-year extended sentence which includes six years behind bars and supervision upon his release of three years.

Davies was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.