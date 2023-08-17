featured news

Six-year jail sentence handed out to rapist

August 17, 2023 at 5:08 pm

An Orkney man, who raped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted two women, has been jailed for six years.

Jacob Davies, 22, committed the offences in Orkney between February 2018 and January 2021.

Davies was last month convicted of the seven charges, which occurred at various locations, including a public toilet and a community centre.

Judge Lord Arthurson said that the impact of his crimes had been “utterly devastating” on the victims.

Davies was given a nine-year extended sentence which includes six years behind bars and supervision upon his release of three years.

Davies was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

