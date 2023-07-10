featured news

Silver fox Stanger in among the medals again on day two of Guernsey Games

July 10, 2023 at 10:58 pm

Archer Stewart Stanger celebrated winning a silver medal at the Guernsey Island Games this evening.

Stanger, who has won three Games medals at previous events already in his bag, added to his medal cabinet by shooting 1330 in the single WA 1440 men’s compound.

His success was the crowning glory for Orkney on day two of the Games.

Stanger, alongside his fellow archers, Helen Corsie, Robert Craigie and Michael Leslie, also narrowly missed out on a medal in the team compound event, finishing fourth.

The county’s bowlers also narrowly missed out on a bronze medal, as the triples team of Mark Causer, Barrie Bruce and Kevin Watters lost out.

After victories against Ynys Mon and Jersey Ladies, the trio lost out to the Falklands and then crucially Guernsey Men, who shared bronze with Jersey Men.

Orkney’s footballers put in an excellent performance against Bermuda, losing narrowly to the group favourites 2-1.

Craig Harrison put the Orcadians in front before Bermuda equalised on the stroke of half-time and then a lovely flowing move was finished off to put Bermuda 2-1 ahead.

Elsewhere, the county’s clay pigeon shooters, Mike Drever, Mervyn Sinclair and Neil Lyon, were all in action today and will continue tomorrow.

Craig Moar, Emily McArthur and Lucy Kenyon were all in action in athletics, competing in the 10,000 metres, 400 metres and javelin respectively.

The county’s sailors, Andrew Leslie, Joshua Brown and Kavan Kynoch, completed their efforts in the ILCA 6 and 7 finals.

Magnus Mackay and Torquil Clyde competed in the cycling time trial, and the swimmers were in action in a series of prelims.

Stay up-to-date with Orkney’s progress at the Games via The Orcadian’s Facebook page.

