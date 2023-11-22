featured news

‘Significant staffing pressures’ strike at KGS

November 22, 2023 at 5:30 pm

“Significant staffing pressures” have lead Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) education department to ask S3 Kirkwall Grammar School pupils to work from home tomorrow (Thursday, November 23).

In a message sent to parents, the school said it has “not taken this decision lightly” and it will continue to “work to minimise the disruption.”

The staffing situation, the message says, is “extremely challenging for us.”

As such, S3 pupils will be set work to do from home, while S1, S2, S4, S5, and S6 pupils are asked to attend school as normal.

The message continues: “We have not taken this decision lightly and we continue to work to minimise the disruption for our whole school community.

“At this stage, staffing for Friday is expected to be ok and all pupils are asked to attend school/college as normal.

“We will obviously keep you updated regularly over the next little while.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Share this:

Tweet

