Shortlist for 2022 Orkney Sports Awards announced

January 12, 2023 at 10:13 am

The 2022 Orkney Sports Awards shortlist has been announced in this week’s The Orcadian.

Over the nine categories, 30 athletes, teams, coaches, officials and volunteers have made the shortlist for this year’s awards.

Catherine Johnson, Active Schools Co-ordinator, Orkney Islands Council, said: “As with previous years, we were delighted with the huge numbers of nominations received for each category and we believe these shortlisted individuals and teams show the quality and diversity within Orkney’s sporting scene.”

The awards honour sporting excellence from individuals and teams and also celebrate the behind-the-scenes work undertaken by a huge number of officials, volunteers and coaches.

The awards ceremony takes place on Friday, January 27, in the Orkney Theatre, at 7pm. Tickets details will be announced in due course.

Find out who is in the running for the awards by picking up a copy of The Orcadian.

