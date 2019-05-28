  • Kirkwall
Short shout for lifeboat crew


Kirkwall Lifeboat going alongside the sail training vessel earlier today, Tuesday.
KIRKWALL Lifeboat had a short call out earlier today, Tuesday, to be of assistance to an injured crewmember from a sail training vessel at Kirkwall Harbour.

Kirkwall RNLI said that at the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire Service, the lifeboat was requested to launch to assist with the evacuation of an injured crewman from the sail training vessel Loyal, which was alongside at low tide.

The crewman was taken onboard the lifeboat and landed at the pontoon in Kirkwall basin into the hands of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

