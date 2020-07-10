virus

Shoppers required to wear face coverings

July 10, 2020 at 10:52 am

As of today the wearing of face coverings in shops across Scotland has become mandatory, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

The government has said face covering must be worn by all people using a shop, which is any indoor establishment which offers goods or services for sale or hire, when the shop is open.

However, the public do not need to wear a face covering in hospitality premises such as cafes, coffee shops, restaurants or pubs, or in money services businesses such as banks and building societies.

The move comes as Scotland moves into phase three of the Government’s “route map” out of lockdown.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has said police will be able to issue fines to those not complying with the rules to wear facemasks.

However there are some exemptions, such as for children under five, police constables or workers such as paramedics acting in the course of their duty, staff such as drivers or checkout assistants who are physically separated, by means of, for example, screens, from passengers or customers

Shop workers may also be exempt if they can maintain a two-metre distance from customers or members of the public

There are also exemptions for those with “a reasonable excuse” such as a health condition or disability. More information on this can be found here.

The wearing of face coverings on public transport – such as on planes, buses and enclosed areas on ferries – became mandatory on June 22.

